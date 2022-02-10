Communicating publicly for the first time since the videos of his cheating scandal leaked, MC Casmir has vowed to bring to justice whoever was involved in humiliating him.

On Wednesday 9th February, 2022, videos made rounds on social media showing MC Casmir being nabbed in a chatting scandal .

In the videos, the NBS TV ‘HitMaker’ show presenter is seen pleading for forgiveness from the supposed husband of the woman he was reportedly caught cheating with.

The videos went viral and attracted divergent opinions among several internet users including a couple of celebrities.

In a statement released on MC Casmir’s Instagram page on Thursday morning, he reveals how the incident happened at his house.

He vows to sue whoever caused him humiliation including the man that recorded the viral video, and the officers that turned his house into a crime scene and arrested him.

He also thanks those that have stood by him in this humiliating moment.

Am out safe and sound. Ladies and Gentlemen, this case has attracted public and state interest because of the video circulating. Officers involved at my house that turned it into a crime seen, those that arrested me and the man who recorded video are all being brought to justice one by one. Damages caused will be cleared. Thanks to those standing by me. MC Casmir