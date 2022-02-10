Ahead of Tanzanian singers Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz’s engagement ceremony, Zuchu’s mother, Khadija Kopa, has opened up on how she hooked her daughter with the WCB boss.

For the past few weeks, the entertainment gossip columns have been filled with reports of how Wasafi Classic Baby’s Diamond Platnumz and Zuhura Soud a.k a Zuchu have been secretly dating for a while.

The news has quickly graduated to them even secretly planning premarital ceremonies with an engagement ceremony slated for 14th February, 2022.

During a recent interview with Standard Entertainment, Zuchu’s mother, Khadija Kopa, revealed how she is responsible for the two artists meeting.

Kopa, also a celebrated singer, revealed how she introduced her daughter to the famous Diamond the first day the two met to discuss music

Upon returning to TZ after her studies in India, Zuchu told her mother about her desire to do music as a profession and she was later almost signed by a Nigerian record label.

“She (Zuchu) was pursuing her studies in India and when she came back she told me she wanted to be a musician. I urged her to finish her studies first, get a degree, and then we’d discuss about her joining the bandwagon,” Kopa recounted.

She added, “Since childhood, she has been winning awards from school music competitions. Even before she got her first degree, she won another music award and many recording labels in Nigeria sought after her, but all she wanted was to get signed with Wasafi.”

Kopa remembers taking her daughter to Diamond after she completed her studies and introduced her as her daughter. She asked the Waah singer to nurture her and help her where necessary.

I took her to Diamond and asked him to interview her. He called me later saying she qualified and that I should let him sign her. Khadija Kopa

Kopa further opened up about how she was not surprised seeing Zuchu tutn into a bog brand because music is a family thing.

She said, “Everyone in my family is talented in music including my four children. My first born, the late Omari Kopa was a Bongo artiste, second born Makopa is a gospel artiste, and third born Black Kopa sings both gospel and Taarab.

“Zuchu is now is a Bongo flavor artiste. Music is our God given talent. It runs in our blood.”

Standard Entertainment reports how Diamond’s mother Sandrah is not completely invested in her son marrying Zuchu and even claimed that the latter’s family bewitched Diamond.