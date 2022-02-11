itel, a leading mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality entry-level devices has partnered with MTN Uganda to accelerate smartphone penetration.

This strategic partnership will see itel provide affordable smartphones while MTN avails its best-in-class internet data offers with a common goal of bringing more Ugandans online.

itel and MTN officially launched their partnership today in a press conference held at Golden Tulip Hotel in Kampala.

The partnership promises to enhance the value of itel’s offers to its customers through making access to the internet more affordable and exciting. MTN will provide a free 3GB monthly data bundle for Itel devices which will latch onto the MTN network, for three months.

In addition to the 3GB, all devices will enjoy 100% data bonus on every data bundle purchased for the first 3 months on the MTN network.

“We pay close attention to our consumers’ needs, and we try our utmost best to provide products that will satisfy and make life easier to enjoy for them. Our latest product, the itel A58 series, is on par with what our consumers want, and we are sure that they will not be disappointed.’ Says Henry Kijjo, itel Uganda’s Assistant Brand Manager.

To kickstart its partnership with MTN Uganda, itel unveiled their flagship entry level smartphone, the itel A58 which comes with a 6.6” High definition waterdrop full screen, 4000mAh battery, lots of memory space in a sleek beautiful design at a pocket friendly price of Ugx.275,000shs only.

Following the partnership, buyers of this high-quality entry-level device will automatically qualify for the 3GB monthly MTN data for three months as well as 100% data bonus on every MTN data bundle as long as they are connected to MTN.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer noted that this partnership further demonstrates MTN’s commitment to drive its vision of delivering a bold new digital life to its customers.

“We envisage that by partnering with itel we shall spur digital inclusion through getting more Ugandans online.

“We believe that getting online and staying connected is helping transform every sector of our society from entrepreneurship to education, health and everything in between,” Somdev said, adding that the recent revision of MTN’s data pricing will make it easier for more first-time internet users to stay connected more than ever before.

This partnership comes only days after MTN repackaged its daily data bundles to offer customers up to 65% more data at the same existing prices, thus making internet more affordable through giving customers more value for their money.

Relatedly, a recent report from a survey carried out by a global telecom monitoring and testing firm, Rohde & Schwarz, in the last quarter of 2021 ranked MTN’s data as the best in the country in terms of quality of user experience as well as speed, reliability and coverage.

This partnership is one of the various customer-centric partnerships that MTN has undertaken with a vision of driving digital inclusion through accelerating smartphone penetration.

Established over 10 years ago, itel is an entry level mobile phone brand with a mission to provide budget-friendly mobile communications technology to everyone.

It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it, allowing them to get closer and benefit from their social connections.

After more than 10 years’ development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally.