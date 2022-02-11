Socialite Bad Black does not regret altering her original skin complexion to become lighter as she believes it’s what attracts many male clients to her.

When Shanitah Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Black, rose to the limelight, she had a beautiful dark complexion.

Over the years, however, that has changed as her skin becomes lighter with each day that passes and she has had a few enhancements on her face and other parts of the body.

Years ago, she could have taken the decision because she had the money for surgery and for showbiz, but also, she wanted to look more beautiful.

Being a widely known sex worker, Bad Black believes a lighter skin complexion would attract more clients to her.

In a recent interview, she noted how her light skin indeed attracted “customers” to her. In her own words, she believes she “would not be alive” if she did not bleach.