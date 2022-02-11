In her new song “Nkulinda”, Sophie Nantongo begs her lover to come back home and show her love to cool her fire and quench her thirst.

Singer Sophie Nantongo is a Ugandan diva: a Singer, Songwriter, Vocalist, Actress, among other talents attached to her brand.

Over the years, she has built a formidable brand that specialises in what is locally called “band music”, with several hit songs released and awards won under her name.

As the entertainment industry resumes serious business after over two years under lockdown, Sophie Nantongo is also back with a brand new track.

Dubbed “Nkulinda” (translated as “I Am Waiting”) Nantongo’s new project is a love song in which she talks about waiting for her “firefighter” to come back home and cool her down.

The audio produced by Brian Beats is a comfortable flow for Sophie Nantongo as she relays her deep lyrics sang in Luganda to create a song several lovers will dedicate to their partners.

It is a case of perfect timing with the release of the visuals which have dropped just three days to Valentine’s Day slated for 14th February.

As directed by Saint Jude Nyanja of Rosa Films, the video is a fuse of magnificent scenery and Nantongo’s simplicity.

Take a gaze below: