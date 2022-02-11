Renowned local rapper Don MC Kapata and his girlfriend will soon start holding their marital meetings.

The update comes through after the “Oli Mbuzzi” rapper revealed how he proposed to his long-term girlfriend.

He stressed that he took his relationship status to a more serious stage after gracing his elder brother’s introduction ceremony.

Having had a wonderful moment while attending his brother’s introduction, he saw it wise to also make a step towards legalizing his romance.

We congratulate the couple upon their new feat!

We will be feeding you with more information about every step that the couple takes ahead of their matrimonial marriage.