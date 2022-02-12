In an official statement released by Uganda Police, the Big Brunch concert at which Nigerian singer Ruger was slated to perform has been cancelled over security and safety reasons.

Nigerian singer Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka arrived in Uganda on Friday morning ahead of the highly anticipated Big Brunch Concert.

Together with the organisers of the event and his team, Ruger held a press conference at which he promised to entertain his Ugandan fans to the core!

Everything seemed to be going on as planned on the D-day of the concert until later in the afternoon when rumors started circulating online pointing at a possibility of the concert not happening.

Ruger (left) at the press conference

Read Also | Is a Ruger Concert Worth Shs100k? Here Is What Ugandans Say:

The speculations dragged on for a few hours and at some point, different sources claimed how there had been security issues that had been cleared and the concert was to happen as earlier announced.

The bigger shocker only arrived later as Police confirmed that the show was not going to happen, and asked revellers to stay away from the venue.

In a statement released on the official Uganda Police Twitter handle, the organisers failed to meet the required security and safety’s standards hence the cancellation of the event.

Kampala Metropolitan Police South would like to inform revellers, who were planning to attend a concert at Dungu Resort this evening, that it has been stopped after the organisers failed to meet basic security and safety standards Luke Owoyesigyire (Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson)

See more . @Lukowoyesigyire "Kampala Metropolitan Police South would like to inform revellers, who were planning to attend a concert at Dungu Resort this evening, that it has been stopped after the organisers failed to meet basic security and safety standards".https://t.co/tPZ5kVHEtk — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) February 12, 2022

Below is the full police statement:

Kampala Metropolitan Police South would like to inform revellers, who were planning to attend a concert at Dungu Resort this evening, that it has been stopped after the organisers failed to meet basic security and safety standards.

The organisers were given guidelines to follow, like having a traffic plan for the revellers, who are to attend the show, putting in place access control measures, liaising with the territorial police and informing them about the number of revellers they expect to attend, having an ambulance in place from a recognised hospital, putting in place measure of crowd control, and also obtaining clearance from the venue owner and local authorities.

Unfortunately, they have failed to meet the guidelines prompting us to stop the event to avoid incidents that can lead to accidents and safety breach.

We advise anyone, who intends to attend the February 12 event at Dungu resort Munonyo, not to do so to avoid any inconveniences. All our territorial police commanders have been informed accordingly, to ensure no planned concerts are held in insecure environments.

Any inconveniences that could have been caused are highly regretted. We look forward to better coordination, cooperation and compliance with organisers of the events in future.

Thank you.