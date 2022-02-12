Kream Production band boss, Hajji Haruna Mubiru is unhappy with a section of Vlogers who announced him dead.

The “Kitooke” hit singer explained that the rumors of his death started a week ago following the death of Hajji Haruna of Ham sounds who passed on.

The late Hajji Haruna Ham was well known in the entertainment circles especially among artists who began their careers in the early 2000’s for the help he rendered out to them.

Several artists mourned his passing on but since a couple of bloggers were not certain of who had passed away, some took to their Apps and announced Hajji Haruna Mubiru dead.

At first, Hajji Haruna Mubiru played it cool till another Vloger released an audio clip in his voice announcing himself dead.

The audio angered him so much to the extent he came out to address the allegations stressing how it is not cool pronounce someone alive dead.

Yes, one day I will die but if it has not yet come please don’t tell my people that am dead. You will cause unnecessary problems to my family, friends, and relatives. Hajji Haruna Mubiru