Today marks National Unity Platforms (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s 40th birthday.

As you read this, social media is all awash with celebratory messages congratulating Bobi Wine on notching the fourth floor.

Among all the sweet messages that have been sent in by politicians, artists, family members, relatives, and different people from different walks of life, we decided to focus on his better half’s (Barbie Kyagulanyi) message.

Read Also: You’re an inspiration to this generation and the next – Bobi Wine to Barbie Kyagulanyi

In a short and precise heartwarming message that Barbie Kyagulanyi shared on her socials, she noted that getting married to Bobi Wine is the best and biggest achievement she ever earned in her lifetime.

Barbie Kyagulanyi added that she has been a beneficiary of everything good that comes with living with someone with the honor of being the most inspirational man of the century.

My best friend is 40 today! If I were to write another book today 10 years after my first, I’d still say that my biggest achievement at his point in my life is to be married to you Mr. President. Barbie Kyagulanyi

See more

Happy birthday Bobi Wine!