Luga-flo rapper, Nsubuga Nelson alias St. Nelly-sade has opened up about how he came up with his stage name.

He narrated that his ‘Saint (St)’ name originated from his childhood because he used to decline getting into bad acts like taking alcohol with his colleagues.

From that point on, his friends nicknamed him ‘Saint’.

He further stressed that the ‘Sade’ name was derived from his late girlfriend who passed on while fighting cancer (May her soul continue Resting In Peace)

In remembrance of his girlfriend who hailed from Finland, he decided to add her name onto his thus coming up with ‘St. Nelly-sade’.