Renowned rapper, St. Nellysade is confident that having the talent in Uganda’s music industry is not enough for one to be a successful artist.

Speaking out of experience while in an interview, St. Nellysade narrated his story how he managed to rise through the top ranks in the industry.

St. Nellysade stressed that despite the fact that he was very talented and rich in words for his rap style of music, he had to put in a lot of effort to make sure that his music gets airplay.

Read Also: I shed tears watching Keko’s video – St. Nelly-sade

He disclosed that he used to frequent different radio stations begging presenters and program managers to play his music on air.

Luckily, his efforts paid off though he doesn’t believe that he has ever had a major breakthrough in the music industry.

You may have talent but that is not the only thing you need to make it in the Ugandan music industry. You have to put in a lot of effort. I used to go around begging stations to play my music St. Nellysade