Singer Aroma, real name Kyavaerimukama Aroma, is unhappy with a certain female singer who is allegedly paying media to sabotage her music career.

Aroma is the talented singer behind songs like Yoola (feat. B2C Entertainment), Tokisussa, Silina Mulala, Nkulinda, among others.

The Zouk, RnB, Dancehall, and Afrobeat singer has been doing music for a couple of years and she is already turning herself into a big brand.

Her hardwork, however, seems to have threatened a couple of fellow female artistes, some of whom have even started finding ways of sabotaging her career.

Read Also: Nkulinda: Aroma’s new visuals will excite you (VIDEO)

During an interview on NBS TV KURT on Saturday, Aroma claimed there is an established female artiste paying media not to play her songs.

There is someone paying media so that my music is not played. What is funny is that artistes who do such are not even talented. Why does she do that though? Aroma

Aroma further asked the artiste trying to sabotage her career to stop doing so and rather use the energy and time to mentor other younger musicians.

She revealed that one of her future goals is to nurture artistes of her own and make them big stars just like Ykee Benda has done with Dre Cali.

“I want to reach a point where I inspire younget artistes, to use my influence and fame to turn them into bigger stars like Ykee has done with Dre Cali,” she said.

This is not the first time a local artiste is claiming sabotage from a fellow artiste through influencing media.

Naira Ali, Bruno K, Lydia Jazmine, among others have claimed the same about other artistes in recent years.