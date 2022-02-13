Afrosebene musician Cide Valdo has released his first music album that is composed of different Afro sounds titled “Bermuda”.

Several foreign artistes are starting to look towards Uganda for a different sound and to tap into the Ugandan music market.

Congese artiste Cide Valdo and gis management also decided to find their way to Uganda to record the artistes latest album.

Titled “Beemuda”, the album was recorded and mastered at Cite De Valdo Records in Uganda and partly in Dallas, USA with Producer Jacob Pro Beats.

The new 9-track album sees Cide Valdo ooze creativity and dkversity as he spans over love songs like; Chocolate, Bebe Nanga and Kote Oyo.

Pombe, also off the album, is an electric Afrosebene sound ballad with a driving danceable force, Valdo then goes inspirational on Pesa.

The Album features other artistes like; Zigando, a Cite De Valdo Records’ member on 4 tracks, and also includes two plain instrumentals that represent the type of music.

Track list:

Pombe (feat. Zigando) Chocolate Pesa (feat. Zigando) Libala (feat. Zigando) Bandimi (feat Zigando) Bebe Nanga (feat. Zigando) Kote Oyo CDV Ngoma Nkumba Ngoma

While each song varies in tone, they all are originals and circle back to one universal theme – “Bermuda”, and it’s available on all music streaming platforms.

The artiste’s management describes the albums as “…so entertaining, new sound, new style, and relaxing.”

The singer has been making media tours around Uganda to promote the album.