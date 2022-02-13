If there is a place you want to be at on a Wednesday evening, that place is along old Kira Road. It’s Central Perk Bukoto.

Nilerz Band, a Reggae-Dancehall recording band, has brought a reggae pomp with a little bit of dancehall and afrobeat to nights at Bar.

Last Wednesday, the band had their second live performance and for the better part of their three-hour performance that night, there was a “mosh pit”.

Nilerz Band kicked off their second night with a ton of energy that the crowd just soaked up. They covered some of the biggest reggae tunes of the recent past and sprinkled in with some top afrobeat hits on the continent.

You could tell by watching each of the band members during the performance that this was their passion and that they were honored to be sharing it with the guests.

Without a doubt, there are times when a trip down memory lane can be just as relevant and important to the present as a brand new endeavour. Little surprise that in their line up are always a couple of local classics.