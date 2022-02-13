As he awaits to perform at the postponed Big Brunch concert, Ruger has revealed his plans to spend Valentine’s Day in Uganda.

Nigerian singer Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka, arrived in the country on Friday ahead of the anticipated Big Brunch show slated for Saturday 12th February, 2022.

The concert, however, did not happen as planned due to security reasons and was hence postponed to Sunday 13th February, 2022.

Ruger, who is still in the country awaiting his performance, ponders on extending his stay in the +256.

Read Also: Ruger Show To Happen Today After Saturday Cancellation – ExW

Through a tweet, the Dior hitmaker noted how he has been shown so much love since coming to Uganda and he just might spend Valentine’s Day out here.

“So much love out here in Uganda, I think am gonna just spend Valentine’s Day out here,” Ruger tweeted.

See more So much love out here in Uganda 🇺🇬,,I think am gonna just spend Valentine’s Day out here 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/LucjgPALwa — da Ruger gon screw u🔫🏴‍☠️♎️ (@rugerofficial) February 12, 2022

A couple of foreign performers have already confirmed how they will be in Uganda on Valentines day including Chike and Uncle Waffles.

Chike is lined up to perform at Kampala Serena Hotel on 15th February at the event dubbed “A Night With Chike”.

There is a possibility of Ruger also being booked for a performance on the same day if he stays in Uganda. Fingers crossed!