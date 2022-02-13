Nigerian singer Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka, will go on and perform for his Ugandan fans today following the cancellation of The Big Brunch show on Saturday.

Revellers were dealt with a big blow when the Big Brunch concert at which Ruger was to perform was cancelled on Saturday evening.

Part of the reasons Uganda Police gave in its official statement was that the organisers of the event, East Meets West (ExW), failed to meet the required safety and security guidelines.

“Kampala Metropolitan Police South would like to inform revellers, who were planning to attend a concert at Dungu Resort this evening, that it has been stopped after the organisers failed to meet basic security and safety standards,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson.

According to East Meets West, the concert will go on and happen today (Sunday 13th February, 2022) at Dungu Resort, Munyonyo.

ExW also notes that the revellers in possession of tickets shouldn’t worry as they are still valid and will be presented at the entrance.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the show will be postponed to tomorrow (Sunday)! We apologise for the inconvenience. Your tickets will still be valid. Giving our patrons the best & safest experience is at the top of our priorities. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow. All tickets are valid. Gates open Sunday 13th February at 12 noon. East Meets West (ExW)

During a presser held on Friday, the Dior singer promised to give the best show and revellers must come ready to have a good time.

He has also confirmed that he will be performing on Sunday through a tweet:

See more Uganda 🇺🇬 🇺🇬 I’m still here & the security team is working hard to make the venue very safe so we can have a fantastic show tomorrow!!! Pls so sorry for the inconvenience but our lives matter first!!! See Y’all on Sunday 13/2/2022 ❤️🇺🇬❤️ I love you all so much ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/T0Jxb7X127 — da Ruger gon screw u🔫🏴‍☠️♎️ (@rugerofficial) February 12, 2022

We await to see how this goes down!