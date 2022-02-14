Singer and Actress Hellen Lukoma a.k.a Black Barbie was gifted a new Range Rover by her husband Kaka Anwar on Valentine’s Day.

If you see a black Range Rover rolling through the city with “HL” on the licence plates, know that it belongs to Hellen Lukoma.

The multitalented singer, actress, fashionista, and influencer became the latest owner of the monster car on Monday evening.

According to a video cited by MBU, Lukoma was treated to a surprise to remember during a small in-house gathering attended by close friends.

In the video, HL and her hubby, wearing matching outfits, appear quite smitten before Anwar handing over the car keys and licence plates to Lukoma.

Her friends cheer her on before she accesses the new ride which is filled with white balloons in the interior.

Take a gaze at the video below: