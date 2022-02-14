Next Media Services presenter MC Casmir who was nabbed in a ‘cheating scandal’ with another man’s wife has bounced back bragging.

The NBS TV “Hit Maker” show host brags that he is the most faithful man any woman can have if he is truly in love.

Casmir made the claims through his Twitter account just a few days after he came out and stated that the cheating scandal was staged.

Read Also: It was a setup – MC Casmir reveals more details about the cheating scandal

By the way am the most Faithful Guy any woman can have, If am in Love Mc Casmir

See more By the way Am the most Faithful Guy any woman can have , If am in Love pic.twitter.com/IoiFb4wJVl — Mc Casmir (@mccasmir) February 13, 2022

MC Casmir recently also nicknamed himself ‘Mr. Am Sorry’ following the forgettable incident.