Reach A Hand Uganda is set to premiere the much anticipated ‘Kyadala’ Season 2 later this month at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

A few days ago, Reach A Hand Uganda boss Humphrey Nabimanya announced the Season 2 trailer of the popular Ugandan series ‘Kyadala’.

During an interview on NBS TV, Nabimanya noted how Season 2 will be bigger and deeper, and features a production cast of talented Ugandans.

He further noted that it has not been the smoothest of rides to put out an exciting body of work that awaits to be watched by the evergrowing fanbase.

Humphrey Nabimanya

“It has been a journey of hard work, patience, passion, and determination,” Nabimanya told the press.

‘Kyadala’ Season 2, basing on the trailer, is a story that clearly brings out the life challenges people go through, especially the youth.

It explains the Student – Lecturer secret sex relationships (Marks for Sex), young girls in prostitution, HIV/AIDS, teenage pregnancies, and many social problems the youths face.

Some of the main characters to look out for include Lucy Bunyenyezi, Allan Toniks, Anita Fabiola, Fauzia Nakiboneka, Boss, and Abaja from Kenya.

The season will be premiered on 24th February’, 2022, but first, check out the trailer below: