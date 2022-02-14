Social media is a sea of red and black as love and roses spread across but MC Kats’ Valentine’s Day message to Caroline Marcah left us with teary eyes.

Renowned emcee and talent manager MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, and media personality Caroline Marcah Mirembe have a thing going on.

Despite always denying a relationship and leaving it at “we are just friends” during interviews, the chemistry between them is undeniable.

Today, as the rest of the world joins together to celebrate love, MC Kats decided to let the cat out of the bag about how he feels for Marcah.

Through social media posts, the NBS TV After 5 presenter poured his heart out in a Valentine’s Day message to the Bukedde TV presenter.

Kats noted how Marcah picked him up and showed him so much love and care at a point when he “was almost dead.”

He says that she has brought joy in his life and made it worth living. He is forever grateful!

Thanks lots for picking up when I was almost dead. It’s 3 years and despite our downs, you brought joy and happiness in my life. You made life worth living Happy Valentine’s my peace, my Mirembe Caroline Marcah. MC Kats

After years of messing around with their followers during interviews, we can say these two share a relationship beyond “just friends.”

You love to see it. Must be nice!