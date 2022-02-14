Zari Hassan is not bothered about her new relationship with GK Choppa ending in tears and asks netizens not to worry either.

GK Choppa, a Ugandan businessman living in South Africa, came to the front of the Ugandan entertainment scene a few weeks ago after sharing photos of himself with Zari.

The two have since appeared in public on shopping sprees, holding hands, hugging, and seemingly so into each other.

Zari, who initially downplayed the rumors that they are dating, seems to have now settled for the fact that they are more than just friends.

Read Also: A successful life must have love in it – Zari Hassan amid new relationship speculations

With that, a few netizens have already started calling it a relationship that won’t last the test of time and that “it will end in tears.”

Well, Zari does not care if it ends in tears!

On Sunday, the celebrated socialite, businesswoman, and influencer shared a video on her Snapchat in which she asked her haters to wish her well.

She said that even if the relationship ends in tears, there is no reason for them to be worried as they will not be their tears.

Good morning lovers and haters. Learn to wish people well. If it ends in tears, they are not your tears. Learn to wish people well. Zari Hassan

Zari has been through a couple of relationships that have ended in tears in the past!