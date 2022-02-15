Ever since singer Angella Katatumba broke up with Daddy Andre early in 2020, she has been experiencing a single life.

For all this while, she has been open and free to welcome whoever wants to shoot their shot at her.

Being a veteran in the dating business, Katatumba came out to reveal that she will only stop receiving men’s applications when someone puts a ring on her finger.

Read Also: Wendi: Ex-lovers Angella Katatumba, Daddy Andre collaborate again (AUDIO)

Till I am officially married, but for now am still collecting dating applications. I will only stop when someone puts a ring on my finger. But as of now, whoever wants to shot their shoot can go on and we see. Angella Katatumba

When asked whether she has ever celebrated Valentine’s Day, she replied affirmatively.

She remembers how her lover once took her to a trip to Dubai and bought her flowers, chocolates, and some other fancy stuff.

Unfortunately, the relationship ended in premium tears.