Renowned multi-award winning video director Sasha Vybz is hunting for one of his workers, Bashir Ssemujju, who allegedly stole Shs5m from one of his clients on Monday.

Michael Bashir Ssemujju, who also goes by the nickname ‘Life Of Micho’ on social media, has been working for Sasha Vybz for over three years.

Bashir has been representing Sasha Vybz Productions and has on different occasions collected money from clients on behalf of the company.

On Monday 14th February, 2022, Bashir allegedly received Shs 5 million from an undisclosed client in the areas of Kabalagala.

Unlike usually when he has been always presenting the money to his boss, Bashir reportedly switched off his phone upon receiving the money yesterday.

He has since gone off the grid and Sasha Vybz’s efforts to reach him have been futile thus far, hence resorting to using social media to seek a solution.

In a post shared on his IG page on Tuesday morning, Sasha alerted his fans to look out for Bashir.

He also asked whoever knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately as he is wanted for theft.

NOTICE: Ssemujju Bashir Micho is wanted by POLICE for theft. Whoever has any information regarding his whereabouts please contact Police or DM us here or call 0759463904. Thank you. Sasha Vybz

Speaking to Mbu.ug, Sasha Vybz said that the case was filed at Kabalaga Police station. “Yes, I reported the case to Kabalagala Police Station,” he said.