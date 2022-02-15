Valentine’s Day turned into such a memorable day for many people around the world as lovers sent gifts to each other to prove their love.

A couple of local celebrities took to their socials and expressed affection to their lovers, penning down sweet and heart-melting messaged.

Others were appreciated with gifts from their spouses Hellen Lukoma who was blessed with a shinny new black Range Rover.

In the same way, veteran singer Sophie Gombya was also blessed with a new ride by her husband Sam Gombya to mark Valentine’s Day in style.

Sulubadabada High Skool Headmaster Mikie Wine gifted his wife Shazney Khan with a brand new iPhone.

In disbelief, Shazney was seen sheding tears of joy in a video accessed by MBU.