Singers and ex-lovers Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba have put their bad past behind them and collaborated on new song dubbed ‘Wendi’.

A few years ago, Andre Ojambo a.k.a Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba publicly showered love to each other and became yet a new celebrity couple in the entertainment circles.

Their relationship, however, did not last a whole year as they bitterly broke up and spilled dirty secrets about each other in public.

Before their bitter split, they had worked on music together including the big banger ‘Tonelabira’ and they were shaping up to become such a good music force.

Read Also: I’m still shocked Daddy Andre apologized to me, I didn’t think he could – Angella Katatumba

Unfortunately, that had to end bitterly and the nature of their breakup left no clues they would later re-unite.

The good news now however is that they reunited and even decided to hit studio together to record new music.

‘Wendi’, loosely translated to mean “I Am Available”, is a love song in which both artistes relay their romantic lyrics towards each other.

It’s an assuring song you could send to your lover to let them know that you’re fully invested in the relationship and you’re not going anywhere.