Singer Pius Mayanja, popularly known as Pallaso, spent Tuesday morning sweeping the streets of Masaka in apology for turning up late for a concert on Monday night.

On Monday, Team Good Music singer Pallaso was supposed to perform at a concert at Maria Flo Hotel in Masaka.

The show that also featured several other local stars went on well until it was Pallaso’s time to step on stage and he was no where to be seen.

Revellers who had paid their money with excitement of watching the headlining act’s performance demanded the organisers to produce the singer on stage.

They, however, had to wait until 2am when Pallaso showed up to an already angry crowd that had turned chaotic.

They were not ready to let him sing at that moment and after deep conversations with the organisers, it was resolved that he would perform the next day.

To apologise for his act, Pallaso gathered a few of his friends and subjected himself to community work. They swept some of the streets in the Masaka center as they interacted with the locals.

Pallaso further issued his apology on social media through a series of posts and asked for his fans to forgive him.

Below is his apology in full:

To all my fans in Masaka, I sincerely apologize for making it late for the show last night. I understand why you ran out of patience and the situation went out of hand. It was my fault and I am truely sorry. I have swept a few streets with my friends downtown Masaka today to remind you that I am your son and you mean the world to me. I can’t be anything without you. I hope my apology will bring you nearer to me. I am so sorry for hurting you. Forgive me please. Pallaso

A couple of netizens have applauded his gesture; for accepting his fault, and apologising for it.