On Monday, as lovers sent sweet texts and flowers to each other, God’s Plan was sending snake emojis to the current lover of his ex-girlfriend, Rickman Manrick.

Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan exposed how Rickman, his former friend, used to camp at his apartment to chill, drink, and eat food.

Little did he know that the same person he used to vibe with would later become his replacement as Sheilah Gashumba’s lover.

God’s Plan and Sheilha Gashumba in their good old days

Through Snapchat, God’s Plan who returned to the United Kingdom a few months ago called Rickman a snake in a cryptic message.

God’s Plan added snake emojis to a photo of Rickman and the caption:

Ni**a used to come to my apartment to chill, drink, and eat food God’s Plan

The photo that has since gone viral on social media has attracted divergent opinions from netizens some of whom wonder why God’s Plan is still focusing on the past.

Others have, however, called out Rickman for being a two-faced friend and a girlfriend snatcher who should be avoided.

Rickman is yet to retaliate against God’s Plan’s attack. Sheilah Gashumba has as well kept silent about the issue.