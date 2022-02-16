Events promoter and organizer Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex has warned singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso against showing up late at events where he is always booked to perform.

Abtex warned Pallaso after he was reduced to sweeping streets in Masaka having arrived late for a Valentine’s Day show at Maria Flo Hotel.

He urged the TGM singer to stop being greedy for money and that he would rather turn down the booking instead of not showing up for performances.

Abtex reasoned that such acts are unethical for professional artists and could lead to worse endings in the future.

Pallaso, together with his management, need to reduce the greed you have because it is unethical to book many shows and not fulfill your promise to the masses. If you fail to heed to this warning, as promoters, we shall sit and have a decision that you will not like. Respect your supporters because they made you who you are. Abtex

Reports from Masaka indicate that about five revellers slept behind bars for vandalizing police cars at Malaria Flo when Pallaso arrived late for his performance.