Bobi Wine’s elder children Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi and Shalom Namagembe received souvenirs from Manchester United legend David Beckham.

A video that made rounds online on Tuesday 15th February, 2022 shows Shalom Namagembe and Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi with happy faces upon receiving their precious gifts from the UK.

Their mother, Barbie Kyagulanyi, records the video as she unveils a pair of Manchester United jerseys signed on by the English football club legend David Beckham.

Solomon and Shalom could not hide their excitement upon realising who the jerseys came from.

In his message to the pair, Beckham acknowldeged their massive support for Manchester United before noting how he will meet them very soon.

Hi Shalom, hi Solomon, it’s David here. I’m just on set working at the moment trying to keep warm. I just wanted to send you a message because I know you’re huge Manchester United fans. So I hope I get to meet you at some point. Take care, and I’ll see you soon. David Beckham

David Robert Joseph Beckham OBE is an English former professional footballer, the current president & co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.

Take a gaze at the video below: