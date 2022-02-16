In a series of verbal attacks on social media, God’s Plan has threatened to end his ex-lover Sheilah Gashumba’s career by exposing her old dirty secrets.

At the start of the week, Sheilah Gashumba’s ex lover Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan called out Rickman and labeled him a “snake” for “stealing” his girlfriend.

Sheilah Gashumba and Rickman started dating early in 2021 after the NBS TV presenter’s relationship with God’s Plan bitterly ended.

God’s Plan revealed how Rickman used to camp at his apartment, pretending to be his good friend yet he was plotting to steal his lover.

Early on Tuesday morning, through a video shared on his Snapchat account, God’s Plan threatened to spill more secrets about his ex-lover and her new catch.

He went ahead and shared more information which alleges that she has been sleeping around with other men some of whom are top celebrities in the country.

He mentions how she hooked up with Eddy Kenzo in South Africa and has also had flings with Vinka’s hubby.

God’s Plan says Sheilah has also paid people like Bad Black to write falsehoods about him but he is willing to spill the truth which could end her career.

He further alleges that Rickman practices witchcraft and that he has reliable information to prove it

Below are some of the screenshots from the Snapchat war of words: