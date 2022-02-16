Nigerian crooner Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka impressed Ugandan music fans who gathered at Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday to watch him perform.

By midday on Tuesday 15th February, 2022, table reservations at the ‘A Night With Chike’ concert had been sold out.

A few hours later, the organisers – Malembe – announced how all other tickets had been also sold out and there would be no tickets sold at the entrance.

As soon as it clocked 6pm, the gates at Kampala Serena Hotel were opened for the eager crowds that awaited to make their way into the venue.

The performances didn’t take long to kickoff as Naava Grey, Levixone, Daddy Andre, Zulitums, among others sang for their fans.

At a few minutes past 10:30pm, Chike stepped om stage amid wild cheers from the crowd as revellers got their first glimpse on the crooner.

He performed his great hits, serenading the music lovers with his tender voice accompanied by exciting lighting, sound, and organisation provided by Fenon Records.

Below are some of the photos Mbu.ug gathered from the concert: