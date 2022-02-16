Last night, Nigerian singer Ezekpeazu Osebuka a.k.a Chike kicked off his stage performance with Radio and Weasel’s song, “Breath Away”, at Kampala Serena Hotel.

His opening act seems to have rubbed singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo the wrong way.

To vent his frustrations, Weasel questioned why events organizers book international artistes who perform local artistes’ songs without their permission.

He believes this undermines their creativity and demeans their brands.

Weasel concluded by advising promoters to stop making such decisions without the original composer’s knowledge.

Ugandan events organisers, why do you invite international artists to come and perform our own songs without consulting us? WTF Lwaki mutujjooga nyoo man? Weasel