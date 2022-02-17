Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju and his curvy dancer Trisha Woodz could be nursing serious wounds following an accident they had while performing on stage.

The pair left the stage dismantled when they landed awkwardly through it when it caved in midway through their performance at an event.

According to the video clip shared on Gravity Omutujju’s socials, everything was going on well and the vibes where equally high as the crowd cheered and sang along to his songs.

The spirited performance was, however, cut short when he started performing his trending song “Tusimbudde”.

He called his bummy dancerTrisha on stage and while showing off her twerking skills, the stage failed to contain their weight.

The rest the crowd who saw was the pair landing into the dismantled stage like sacks of potatoes just kept cheering on as other laughed it off.

Watch the video below: