At the back of a scorching attack from her ex-lover, God’s Plan, Sheilah Gashumba has revealed the piece of advice Jeff Kiwa gave her that restrained her from retaliating.

On Wednesday, Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan threatened to end his ex-lover Sheilah Gashumba’s career by exposing her old dirty secrets.

Through Snapchat, he released a list of men that Sheilah has allegedly had sexual relations with and promised to release sex videos too.

On Thursday, however, God’s Plan decided to forgive his ex, reasoning that he did not want to ashame her mother and brothers.

The NBS TV presenter has revealed that she chose to ignore the entire saga because Jeff Kiwa told her not to desist from online wars because she has a big brand to protect.

In JAN, I had a meeting with Jeff Kiwa he said ‘Sheilah you have grown into a big brand and I don’t want to ever see you fighting with online’ Let whoever say whatever! Focus on your money and your goals! Everytime I’m about to say something, his voice rings in my head. Sheilah Gashumba