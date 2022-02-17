Mr. Mosh Ssendi decries torture and illegal detention upon being released from Kitalya prison where he was remanded over illegal demonstrations.

Mr. Mosh together with other Lord Councilors were arrested a few weeks back for staging a strike backing vendors who were being told to vacate the in the city center.

After about two weeks in prison, the former Spark TV presenter was freed, very much to the delight of his family, friends, and fans.

Immediately after being freed, Mosh ran to his social media platforms where he decried the torture that happens in the prison where he was remanded.

In an interview with NTV Uganda on Thursday, Mr. Mosh revealed that they were made to strip naked while in prison and frog jump.

While in Kitalya prison, we were told to strip naked and frog jump. Instead of doing that to the murders and thieves who are stealing billions of taxpayers’ money, they did that to people who are trying to save the country from all that corruption. Kitalya prison was made to torture Ugandans, belittle them and make them hate their country. Mr. Mosh

He said that they spent twelve days under illegal detention and that the people that sent them to prison should be the ones behind bars.

“We spent over twelve days in illegal detention. The people that sent us to prison are ones supposed to be in prison,” Mr. Mosh told NTV.