Seasoned media personality Robinah Nambooze alias Robin Kisti is having the last laugh by joining Radio 4 following reports of how she was fired from STV.

A few weeks ago, we reported about how Kisti was shown the exit at STV over a company car that she had turned into her own, resisting her fellow employees to use it.

Reports further added that when the car was forcefully removed from her, she refused to return to work, and was hence fired.

Read Also: Robin Kisti Reportedly Quits STV

Robin Kisti refutes the above allegations. She maintains that she quit STV because of salary issues as she couldn’t spend more than she earns.

The good news now, however, is that she landed herself a new job at Radio 4.

She will be working from Monday to Friday at the radio station owned by events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi.

I have been hearing some untrue rumors about why I left my former job, this is the reason why; This year is about adding to my account and not taking from it. Now let’s multiply! Catch me Mon-Fri, 3-7 on Radio 4 Uganda with Byrons Meijor. Robin Kisti

Congratulations Robin Kisti on your new job!