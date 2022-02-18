Signed to Dream City Music Empire (DCME), Ugandan singer Undercover Paapi is back with the visuals to his new song titled “Booty Down”.

Undercover Paapi a.k.a Allan Peter Bazira’s music career started off as an Afro-beat artist from Kawempe, Bwaise.

He is the sixth born in a family of ten children. Both his parents are deceased.

At an early age, Undercover Paapi had deep love and passion for music. Growing up, he was heavily inspired by gospel music.

His smooth delivery and witty punchlines give blend Afro-beat, and Ragga Reggae vibes a conscious feel.​

He transitioned from being a fanatic listener to an artist early in 2017 and has since blazed a trail for his music career.

So far, his catalogue has songs like, Tumenya Record (produced by Eno Beats), Tabula (prodiced by Kaysam Kumapeesa), Nkyakulimu ft Nina Roz (produced by Kaysam Kumapeesa), among others.

He now returns with his latest new single “Booty Down” which was produced by the celebrated Daddy Andre.

The new visuals were shot in Denver Colorado and New York, USA, by More Fire Production as directed by Davie Kay and Wanzi.

Undercover Paapi plans to produce more quality music that can expand his reach both locally and internationally.

“My fans should be ready because I have more music coming,” Undercover Paapi told Mbu.ug. Take a gaze below at his new visuals below: