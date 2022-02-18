Helicopter Entertainment boss Tip Swizzy returns to the music charts with a brand new song titled “Buzza Maama”.

Tip Swizzy, real name Nicholas Mukalazi, hopes to return to his better years in 2022 after a while of on-and-off project releases.

He kicks off his musical year with the release of ‘Buzza Maama’ (loosely translated to “Ask Mother”), a groovy song in which he songs about love.

Unlike his usually fast dancehall music tone, this time Tip Swizzy oozes melodies at a slower pace.

The audio was produced by the talented Bomba Music and the beats are a comfortable feel for the ears.

For the video, Tip Swizzy hired the services of Flyingaya who did his best to visually relay the message embedded in the lyrics to the screen.

Take a gaze below: