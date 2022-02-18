Edward Ssendi and Jenkins Mukasa have advised singer Weasel Manizo to stop sulking over Nigerian singer Chike performing their “Breath Away” song at a show held at Kampala Serena hotel on Tuesday.

Weasel expressed his frustration over Chike performing a Radio and Weasel song without their permission.

Mukasa and Ssendi, however, askes Weasel to focus on doing good music because whatever complaints he has against Malembe don’t hold substance.

Read Also: Weasel questions why foreign artistes perform his songs without consent

The two also reasoned that Chike could have been wrong but it is a simple issue that can be solved without throwing tantrums.

However, Kasuku differed from Ssendi and Mukasa, and backed Weasel. Kasuku believes Weasel has the moral authority to permit anyone to use their song.