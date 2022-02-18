Veteran media personality and comedian Messe Bontwe, born Mpiire Nicolas, is set to be introduced (Kwanjula) by his long-term lover today.

Messe Bontwe will be introduced by his fiancée known as Stella at her parents home in the areas of Lungujja a neighborhood within Kampala, Uganda‘s capital and largest city.

The pair is blessed with healthy and beautiful children and their relationship has lasted a couple of years now.

While speaking to media, Messe Bontwe disclosed that getting introduced by his lover is a decision he made on his own.

He poured cold water on the rumors which alleged that he was rather forcefully dragged into legalizing their romance.

He added that he took the decision to inspire and set pace for his other aged comedians and media personalities likes Amooti Omubalanguzi to legalize their relationships.

Messe Bontwe, who also gave a shot at doing music many years ago, bragged that his function will have tight security since two presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Bobi Wine will grace the event.

He warned his ex-lovers to stop contacting him once he officially gets hitched because he will no longer be available.