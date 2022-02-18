Nina Roz could not hold her tears back as her manager, Derrick Katamba, gifted her with a brand new car on Thursday evening.

The past few years have been bittersweet for Nina Kankunda as she has had to go through relationships and breakups, coupled with a few shortcomings in her music career.

Somehow, the former Black Market Records singer has withered the storm and she is holding her chin up, awaiting for her moment to rise again.

Nina has also been spending sleepless nights in studio working on new music and her hard work seems to have impressed her manager.

To appreciate her efforts, Derrick bought a brand new Mark X and set up a surprise handover party hosted by Douglas Lwanga.

Upon seeing her new ride, Nina Roz appeared really surprised. For a moment, she could not believe what she was seeing.

She became really emotional and tears started rolling down her eyes as a few journalists who had been tipped about the surprise captured the moment.

