English football legend John Terry is pleased with the talents showcased by Uganda’s dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids. He even wants to meet them!

The talented Triplets Ghetto Kids (TGK) continue impressing famous personalities through their dance skits shared on social media.

In a recent video, the Ghetto Kids dance to Spice Diana’s song ‘Tujooge’, starting the choreography with a boy taking a penalty kick whilst wearing a shirt with John Terry’s name.

“Hi John Terry, we made this one just special for you. Thanks for loving us! Love from Uganda,” read the caption on the TGK video that went viral on social media.

John Terry watched it, and he loves it!

He acknowledged TGK’s talent through a comment; “This is so so good. Thank you so much. I hope I can come and see you guys soon.”

There is gossip making rounds indicating how John Terry is already planning a visit to Uganda in coming months.

Take a gaze at the video below:

About John Terry

John George Terry is a 41-year-old English professional football coach and former player who played as a centre-back. He was previously captain of Chelsea, the England national team and Aston Villa. He was most recently the assistant head coach at the latter.