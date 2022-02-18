The Bell Lager sponsored Roast and Rhyme – Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam festival returns for the 14th edition, bigger and better!

On Sunday 27th February, 2022, Jahazi Pier Munyonyo will be open to partiers to attend the Roast and Rhyme event.

The event was announced by Swangz Avenue a few weeks ago and preparations are underway as the events company looks forward to selling an unforgettable experience.

If you have been to past editions of the outdoor event, you will know what a fun day it always is.

This year, expect a better experience as Ugandans return to the party life after over two years in lockdown.

Tickets are already on sale online via mticket.252.co.ug with the early bird tickets going for Ugx80k each.

At the gate, the entrance cover charge will be Ugx100k per person to enjoy the Reggae Ragga live music experience.

The line up of performers are yet to be announced but the last time the event was held at Jahazi Pier in 2020; Azawi, John Blaq, A Pass, among others put up a good show.

Meat roasting, games, live band music, among other activities as you feel the breeze of Lake Victoria goves the true VIP experience at Roast and Rhyme.

You cannot miss this!