Singer Douglas Mayanja, better known by stage name Weasel Manizo, has vowed to drag the event organizers who hosted Nigerian artist Chike to the courts of law.

Weasel threatened to sue Malembe Lifestyle for acting unprofessionally.

The singer took the decision after raising complaints about international artists performing his music without his consent.

Chike performance Radio and Weasel’s song “Breath Away” while opening his performance on Tuesday night at Kampala Serena hotel during the “A Night With Chike” concert.

Weasel revealed that the Nigerian singer had no official consent and the Goodlyfe singer was left with a sour taste in the mouth.

Taking to his socials, Weasel has threatened to serve the event organizer’s with an intention to sue notice very soon.

Malembe Life Style & Baileys (event organizers) our lawyers will be serving you soon sir. It’s time to set up professionalism in our music industry. Radio & Weasel