Golden band proprietor and businessman, Mesach Semakula says it is not wise for someone to organize a wedding when they are not doing well financially.

He reasons that in such cases the individuals who contributed towards your marital function could assume authority over your wife.

Mesach Semakula went on to advise people to hold on and avoid carrying out marital functions when they are still broke.

Read Also: Jamie Culture’s health gradually improving – Mesach Semakula reveals

He stressed out that such ceremonies should be held at least when the parents are doing well in terms of finances, in doing so escaping being embarrassed by their funders.

He also noted how some contributors to other’s function could even start mocking and backbiting the wedded couples.

It is not good to organize a wedding when you don’t have money because if people contribute for you, they may take your wife Mesach Semakula