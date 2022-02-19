As she celebrated her birthday, NBS TV presenter Zahara Totto was gifted an apartment as a gift from her new boyfriend Reuben Robert.

When Zahara Totto moved on from her former controversial lover, she swiftly began a relationship with Reuben Robert.

The city tycoon continued to show his generous heart as he gifted Totto with a condominium apartment in Najjera valued at Ugx350m on Saturday.

Reports suggest that Reuben gave her the apartment as a birthday present, along with other gifts.

Reuben who now stays in Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasha) travelled back to

Uganda to celebrate together with Totto.

Reuben shared videos of himself leaving the Aeroport International De N’djili in Kinshasha. He also filmed himself on the plane saying that he could not wait to surprise Totto with his visit.

I am super excited to be returning to Uganda, but mostly, I am excited to be going to Toto. I have missed her a lot. Can’t wait to see her and surprise her. She doesn’t know about the visit,”

he said in a video. Reuben Robert

Reuben landed on Friday, and met Totto that same day before delivering the news of getting her an

apartment according to a source who was present.

He also delivered a cake which had the words; “Who knew Angels could have birthdays?”

Overwhelmed by the love, the two were seen kissing and celebrating their love, toasting to the new age. She kept updating her snapchat followers about Reuben.

The two have been dating in an on and off relationship since 2013.

Even when Totto was dating a one Don Solomon, Reuben bought her a brand new Harrier, which she still drives.

Reuben is the owner of the University of Pain gym, and former co-founder of BetOn. He also owns a farm in western Uganda.