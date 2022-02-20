Nigerian singer Chike is still in deep pain after a yet to be identified slay queen took his expensive glasses during a recent show at Kampala Serena hotel.

Chike gave revelers a show to remember at Serena Hotel during the “A Night With Chike” concert on 15th February, 2022.

His spirited performance left Ugandans yearning for more of his vibes as the show hosted by Malembe Lifestyle sold out.

During his performance, what was made clear is that the ladies love him. A yet to be identified slay queen, however, decided to “show him Kampala“.

Chike remembers a pretty girl approaching him and asking for his glasses. He says that she “insisted on taking” them.

Despite letting her have them, the singer was left with a sharp pain deep inside his heart because he bought them very expensively.

He said that he did it for his country so that Ugandans do not attack Nigerians for being stingy.

Some really pretty girl at my show in Uganda insisted on taking my very expensive glasses , so I gave it to her. I couldn’t afford anyone saying Nigerians are stingy. E sha pain mee die ! Chike

A couple of other international stars have “lost” their valuable items to a few Ugandans who use the opportunity to keep souvenirs.

Some, however, have stood up for themselves and refused to lose their expensive possessions in the name of pleasing their fans.

Jamaican singer Sean Kingston almost lost his expensive watch to JK Kazoqora as a souvenir in 2011.

Sorry Chike!