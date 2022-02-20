The annual Galaxy FM Zzina Awards will return in March for the ninth edition with 18 categories set to recognize outstanding Ugandan personalities.

This year’s Zzina Awards will take place on 25th March, 2022. A total of 20 awards shall be handed out.

The awarding ceremony will be held at The City Bar at Thobani Center, 11th Floor.

According to the information accessed by Mbu.ug, the nomination process will begin on 21st February, 2022 for the available 18 categories.

List of categories up for nominations:

Best Inspirational Song

Best Fans Team

Best LugaFlow/Rap Song

Best LugaFlow/Rap Artist

Best Dancehall Song

Best Dancehall Artist

Best Contemporary Urban Song

Best Contemporary Urban Artist

Best Afro Beat Song

Best Female Artist

Best Male Artist

Best Collaboration

Best Producer

Best Songwriter

Best Comedian

Breakthrough Artist

Song Of The Year

Artist Of The Year

Nominations will be done via the Galaxy FM social media platforms, on; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The full list of nominees will be revealed on 1st March with online voting beginning immediately thereafter.

The recipients for the “Legend Award” and “Sports Personality Award” shall be determined by the Zzina Awards Committee at the ceremony that will be broadcast live online.