The annual Galaxy FM Zzina Awards will return in March for the ninth edition with 18 categories set to recognize outstanding Ugandan personalities.
This year’s Zzina Awards will take place on 25th March, 2022. A total of 20 awards shall be handed out.
The awarding ceremony will be held at The City Bar at Thobani Center, 11th Floor.
According to the information accessed by Mbu.ug, the nomination process will begin on 21st February, 2022 for the available 18 categories.
List of categories up for nominations:
- Best Inspirational Song
- Best Fans Team
- Best LugaFlow/Rap Song
- Best LugaFlow/Rap Artist
- Best Dancehall Song
- Best Dancehall Artist
- Best Contemporary Urban Song
- Best Contemporary Urban Artist
- Best Afro Beat Song
- Best Female Artist
- Best Male Artist
- Best Collaboration
- Best Producer
- Best Songwriter
- Best Comedian
- Breakthrough Artist
- Song Of The Year
- Artist Of The Year
Nominations will be done via the Galaxy FM social media platforms, on; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The full list of nominees will be revealed on 1st March with online voting beginning immediately thereafter.
The recipients for the “Legend Award” and “Sports Personality Award” shall be determined by the Zzina Awards Committee at the ceremony that will be broadcast live online.