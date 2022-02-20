Sheilah Gashumba is not happy that God’s Plan continues to claim her new boyfriend Rickman stole her from him because it’s untrue.

Last week, Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan called Rickman Manrick a snake and alleged that he stole Sheilah from him.

Sheilah and God’s Plan officially called off their relationship in 2021 after bitter accusations of infidelity and disrespect between them.

The NBS TV presenter swiftly moved on to another relationship with singer Rickman, forcing God’s Plan to think that it was planned.

Read Also: How Jeff Kiwa’s Advice Helped Sheilah Gashumba Overcome The God’s Plan Situation

Through Snapchat, Lwanga who is currently in the UK claimed that Rickman used to hang around them as he planned how to steal his girl.

Sheilah Gashumba, however, rubbishes the claims. She says that she even met Rickman before she met God’s Plan to start the now defunct relationship.

She cleared the air during a recent NBS TV After 5 show where she said, “I don’t know now who stole from who because I met Rickman before God’s Plan.”

Last week, Marcus released a list of men who allegedly slept with Sheilah while she was still in a relationship with him.

See more

He also threatened to release her sex videos but later claimed his own conscience had stopped him from humiliating Sheilah and her family members.

The friction between the two ex-lovers is quite still deep and you must think there will be a day when more secrets will spill to the public.