Rapper Don MC Kapata, born Rugambwa Rutaisire Donald, took a minute to thank God for bringing him so far as he shared photos of the old shelter where he grew up.

He shared the photos of the shelter built in mud on his social media on Monday.

He narrated how he lived in such homes when he had nothing but only dreams of making it big in life.

He is thankful to God that he managed to make it from the ghetto and turned himself into a landlord.

That house you see sheltered me when all I had was dreams. All I have to say is thank you God. From Kayumba katakka to being a landlord. Isn’t God wonderful? Don MC Kapata

Recently, Don Mc proposed to his lover and the two are in preparations of holding marital ceremonies anytime soon.